FBI, DOJ open civil rights probe into Sikh man's shooting
WASHINGTON: The FBI along with the US Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting of a Sikh man by a partially-masked gunman, who shouted "go back to your own country". Deep Rai , a US national of Indian-origin, was shot outside his home in Kent, Washington, on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|18 hr
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC