FBI, DOJ open civil rights probe into Sikh man's shooting

WASHINGTON: The FBI along with the US Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting of a Sikh man by a partially-masked gunman, who shouted "go back to your own country". Deep Rai , a US national of Indian-origin, was shot outside his home in Kent, Washington, on Friday.

