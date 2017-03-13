Do not stay silent in the face of violence motivated by hatred
ON Aug. 5, 2012, I was visiting my parents and grandparents in the Seattle suburbs when Michael Page walked into the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and opened fire, killing five men and one woman. Over the next few days, our entire family remained glued to the television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC