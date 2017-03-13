Do not stay silent in the face of vio...

Do not stay silent in the face of violence motivated by hatred

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Seattle Times

ON Aug. 5, 2012, I was visiting my parents and grandparents in the Seattle suburbs when Michael Page walked into the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and opened fire, killing five men and one woman. Over the next few days, our entire family remained glued to the television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent (Sep '16) Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 16 at 4:00PM PDT

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC