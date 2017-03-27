Community gathers to remember life of philanthropist Harold Marcus
Officiating Tuesday at Memorial at Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Rabbi Seth Goldstein welcomes a gathering for local philanthropist Harold Marcus. A well-respected community member, Marcus was honored with his name on the Saint Martin's University Pavilion.
