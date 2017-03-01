39-year-old Sikh man shot at in US; a...

39-year-old Sikh man shot at in US; assailant yells 'go back to your own country' 36 mins ago

23 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, March 5: Days after an Indian techie, Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead at a bar in Kansas, United States of America by a navy veteran, a Sikh man was shot on his arm at in his driveway in Kent, Washington district by a masked assailant on Friday. The 39-year-old victim has been identified as Deep Rai, a US citizen, ANI reported.

