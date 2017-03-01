39-year-old Sikh man shot at in US; assailant yells 'go back to your own country' 36 mins ago
Washington, March 5: Days after an Indian techie, Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead at a bar in Kansas, United States of America by a navy veteran, a Sikh man was shot on his arm at in his driveway in Kent, Washington district by a masked assailant on Friday. The 39-year-old victim has been identified as Deep Rai, a US citizen, ANI reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|man shot in driveway
|17 hr
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC