WHL Roundup: Carter Hart leads Silvertips over Blazers for 7th straight win

Carter Hart made 35 saves as the Everett Silvertips beat the Kamloops Blazers 3-1 on Saturday for their seventh straight win in Western Hockey League action. Matt Fonteyne and Patrick Bajkov scored in the first period for Everett with Eetu Tuulola adding insurance in the third.

