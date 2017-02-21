Torklift Founder Jon Kay an Industry Innovator
Torklift Founder Jon Kay stands in front of Torklift Central around the time it first opened its doors in 1976 Jon Kay, founder of Torklift International, passed away Feb. 2 while holding the hand of his son, Jack. He was 76. Kay established Torklift in Kent, Wash., more than 40 years ago.
