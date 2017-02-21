Torklift Founder Jon Kay an Industry ...

Torklift Founder Jon Kay an Industry Innovator

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: RV Business

Torklift Founder Jon Kay stands in front of Torklift Central around the time it first opened its doors in 1976 Jon Kay, founder of Torklift International, passed away Feb. 2 while holding the hand of his son, Jack. He was 76. Kay established Torklift in Kent, Wash., more than 40 years ago.

