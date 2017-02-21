Single mom struggles to manage debts
Kiera Mann is a hardworking professional who loves her job as an operations manager at the Kent office of an international logistics and transportation company. She is also a single mom with a son in college, two children at home, credit-card debt and lingering financial fallout from a divorce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC