Police: Driver flees after fatal hit-run crash in Kent

Sunday Feb 12

Authorities are trying to locate a driver suspected of fleeing on foot after a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed a woman in the south King County city of Kent. Kent Police Commander Jarod Kasner said in a news release that the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit, died from her injuries following Saturday night's crash.

