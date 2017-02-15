No high-speed boat training for Angle...

No high-speed boat training for Angle Lake says SeaTac City Council

The idea of a fire department rescue boat training twice a month at higher than usual speeds on Angle Lake was rejected by the SeaTac City Council during a long meeting on Tuesday meeting. Training firefighters to operate the rescue boat now kept at the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority station at located at 3011 S. 200th St. has been at Angle Lake, but the department wanted twice-monthly training periods that would mean boats accelerating at higher than the five miles an hour normally allowed.

