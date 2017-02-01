New details emerge as woman charged with fatal hit-and-run at Sammamish park

The whereabouts of a gold Infiniti SUV allegedly used last week to run down a 22-year-old man at a Sammamish park is still unknown, but charges filed Wednesday against the woman arrested in connection with his death provide new details of the chaotic incident. Ka'Deidre Rials, 23, of Kent, was charged with felony hit-and-run for failing to stop and provide aid to Moises Radcliffe , who fired multiple shots at Rials' vehicle as he apparently tried to stop the SUV from leaving Beaver Lake Park, charging papers say.

