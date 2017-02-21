Man wanted for kidnapping, shooting c...

Man wanted for kidnapping, shooting captured in Kent

3 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Police say they've arrested man wanted in connection with a shooting and kidnapping south of Seattle in Federal Way. The News Tribune reports that police received an anonymous tip and arrested 23-year-old Ivan Alfonso Sosa Aquinaga Wednesday night near a horse barn in Kent.

