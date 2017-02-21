King County: Teen birth rates down 55 percent
Teen birth rates have dropped by more than 55 percent in King County between 2008 and 2015, state numbers show. King County beats Washington state and the United States in keeping birth rates low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC