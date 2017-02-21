Government shutdown, broken friendships in dispute over Black Diamond development
Our whole whole region is growing, but no place has plans to grow faster than Black Diamond, a tiny town in southeast King County. There are no freeways out there, no light rail stops and it's about to become home to what may be the largest development in the county's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC