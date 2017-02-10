Blue Origin Prepares to Build Its Flo...

Blue Origin Prepares to Build Its Florida Rocket Launch Complex

Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin has begun site preparation for an orbital launch complex and rocket engine test stand at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The 300-acre site will be built on land that previously hosted a trio of Atlas rocket launch pads.

