5-Year-Old Recreates Photo Of An Iconic Woman Every Day Of Black History Month
In an empowering celebration of Black History Month , a mother and daughter teamed up to recreate photos of iconic black women. Every day in February, Cristi Jones of Kent, Washington, has dressed her daughter, 5-year-old Lola, as an iconic black woman, helped her recreate a photo and shared the results on Twitter .
