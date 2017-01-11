Warrant issued for man suspected of drug-related killing in Kirkland

A no-bail warrant was issued Wednesday for a Kent man accused of killing another man in May because the suspect thought the victim was an informant in a federal drug case, according to King County prosecutors. Juan Felipe Galeana-Madrigal, who turns 32 on Thursday, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Francisco Mendoza on May 7 in Kirkland, charging papers say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.