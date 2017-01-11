WA: Metro Transit Offers Reserved Park-Ride Stalls to Carpools

Jan. 12--King County Metro Transit is offering reserved space for people who carpool to catch the bus at six busy park-and-ride stations -- Redmond, Issaquah Highlands, South Kirkland, South Renton, Northgate and Eastgate. The program begins Feb. 1 to serve carpools with two or more people who arrive before 8:30 a.m. weekdays.

