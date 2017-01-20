Notable hydro designer/builder & Highline alum Ron Jones Sr. passes away

Jones was a 1950 graduate of Highline High School in Burien, and went on to continue his Dad Ted's work of designing and building hydroplanes. Hydros ran in the Jones family - his father designed such legendary boats like the Slo-mo-shun IV, Shanty I, Maverick, Hawaii Kai III, Miss Wahoo , Miss Thriftway and many others .

