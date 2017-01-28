Murder suspect shot by police in Des Moines; Murder took place in Sammamish
King County Sheriff's detectives received information that a man believed to be connected to the Beaver Lake Park homicide in Sammamish early this week was in an apartment in the 21600 block of 29 Ave S in the City of Des Moines. Sheriff's deputies and detectives were outside of the apartment when the suspect and another man exited.
