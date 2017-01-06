Kent Regional Fire Authority changes ...

Kent Regional Fire Authority changes name to Puget Sound RFA

Read more: The SeaTac Blog

The Kent Regional Fire Authority - which serves the City of SeaTac - has officially changed its name to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. "However, as we continue to grow, our name needs to reflect the fact that we now cover not only Kent, but the cities of Covington and SeaTac, as well as King County Fire District 37," the authority said.

