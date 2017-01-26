Federal agents bust 'high-level' hero...

Federal agents bust 'high-level' heroin dealer in King County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Olympian

Described as a "high-level heroin distributor," Chuckie Mitchell, 30, was arrested Tuesday in Kent and is being held without bail. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,268 • Total comments across all topics: 278,361,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC