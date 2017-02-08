Features 5 mins ago 9:05 p.m."Boogie ...

Features 5 mins ago 9:05 p.m."Boogie Woogie" grandma surprises family with dance

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

When her daughter Alta was visiting from Kent, Washington this week, they put on some of mom's favorite music. It was a mix of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," an iconic war time tune by The Andrews Sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at February 09 at 4:00AM PST

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC