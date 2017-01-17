Ex-legislator gets 15 months for taking money to back Paul
A former Iowa senator has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for accepting payment to endorse presidential candidate Ron Paul in 2012. Kent Sorenson was Iowa chairman of Congresswoman Michele Bachmann 's presidential campaign when he shifted support to Paul just days before the January 2012 Iowa Caucuses.
