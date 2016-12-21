Vancouver's New Year's Eve is Moe fun

Doors at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., toast at 9 p.m., event ends promptly at 9:30 p.m. $75 per person; ticket also good for late admission to the neighboring "Masquerade in the Round." Includes appetizer buffet, dinner, wine, Champagne toast, reserved seating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.