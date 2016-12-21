Vancouver's New Year's Eve is Moe fun
Doors at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., toast at 9 p.m., event ends promptly at 9:30 p.m. $75 per person; ticket also good for late admission to the neighboring "Masquerade in the Round." Includes appetizer buffet, dinner, wine, Champagne toast, reserved seating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC