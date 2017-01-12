Teaching parents how to teach their toddlers

Nearly a decade before Seattle voters agreed in 2014 to subsidize a preschool program for the city's families, a small, pilot effort for even younger children debuted in 106 living rooms across King County. Organizers approached parents with a simple sales pitch: Did they want help preparing their children for school? If so, the Parent-Child Home Program would send trained visitors to spend 30 minutes with them twice a week, demonstrating how to get the most educational value out of playing and reading with their 2- and 3-year-olds.

