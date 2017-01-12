Teaching parents how to teach their toddlers
Nearly a decade before Seattle voters agreed in 2014 to subsidize a preschool program for the city's families, a small, pilot effort for even younger children debuted in 106 living rooms across King County. Organizers approached parents with a simple sales pitch: Did they want help preparing their children for school? If so, the Parent-Child Home Program would send trained visitors to spend 30 minutes with them twice a week, demonstrating how to get the most educational value out of playing and reading with their 2- and 3-year-olds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC