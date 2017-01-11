PacWest Machinery Hires Service Managers

PacWest Machinery Hires Service Managers

Thursday Dec 29

PacWest Machinery announced that George Dunn and Sam Sicilia have joined the company as service managers in the state of Washington. "We are extremely fortunate that Sam and George have joined the PacWest leadership team," said Jolene Logue, president of PacWest Machinery.

Kent, WA

