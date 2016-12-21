Man charged in fatal shooting on bus in Seattle suburb
A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on a Metro bus in a Seattle suburb on Tuesday. The Seattle Times reports that Faisal Adan of Kent was also charged Friday with assault for pointing the revolver at the bus driver and with unlawful possession of a firearm.
