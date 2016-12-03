Help those in need during the holiday...

Help those in need during the holidays with 'Toys for Joy' by local firefighters

Saturday Dec 3

The Kent Regional Fire Authority, Kent Firefighters Local 1747, and the Kent Firefighters Foundation proudly announce the 2016 kick-off of this program that supports the less fortunate in the community. Toys for Joy is an annual event where new, unwrapped toys are collected, sorted, wrapped, and delivered to local food banks and outreach programs for distribution to needy families in our community.

Kent, WA

