For a Civil War veteran and his wife,...

For a Civil War veteran and his wife, a final resting place at last

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Olympian

The cremated remains of Civil War veteran James Powers and his wife Irena Powers were finally laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on Saturday, after exhaustive detective work by historians, Civil War buffs and a group whose mission is to find and inter unburied remains of veterans. Descendants of Civil War veteran James Powers, Glenna Miller, left, Lorraine Burnett, and Jill Mohler, right, speak to the audience during the interment ceremony for Civil War veteran James Powers and his wife, Irene Hannah Powers, at Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 uncle Jed 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC