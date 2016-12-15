Donate non-perishable food, get up to 15% OFF at Burien's Kush21 Pot Shop
Burien's first legal pot shop - Kush 21 - is holding a Food Drive through the end of December, and you can save 1% off per purchase with each donated canned or boxed item, and save up to 15% off your entire order! "We hope we raise insane amounts of food, and with your help I'm sure we can do just that," the management said. "We opened 2 months ago and want to take advantage of our first real chance to give back to our wonderful community.
