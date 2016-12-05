Applications for South King County Small Grants now being accepted

Small grant applications are now being accepted, to be submitted on or before Jan. 20, for small capital projects that encourage active transportation or transit use to contribute to the reduction of air pollution, traffic congestion, and fuel consumption in South King County. Eligible projects must be within the cities of Burien, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, SeaTac, or Tukwila and may be proposed by cities, businesses, community organizations, schools, or neighborhood groups.

