AMBER Alert issued for abducted 14-mo...

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 14-month-old girl in Kent, Wash

Tuesday Dec 20

An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted child in Kent, Washington Tuesday afternoon. Auburn Police are looking for a child who was last seen at 24628 101st St. SE.

