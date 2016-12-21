Abducted Washington girl found safe i...

Abducted Washington girl found safe in New Mexico

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday for a 14-month-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father who may be suicidal. Seattle NBC affiliate KING reports Aleionna Wilson was taken from her Kent, Washington daycare around 10:00 Friday morning.

