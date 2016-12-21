Omax Launches Online Tool for e-Comme...

Omax Launches Online Tool for e-Commerce, e-Learning

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Modern Machine Shop

Omax Corp. recently launched its new Digital Customer Dashboard, a customer-centric digital initiative enabling the company to strengthen its service and support as well as streamline the overall parts-purchasing experience. The dashboard features the company's new Marketplace e-commerce interface to provide a personalized, comprehensive and convenient digital support experience.

