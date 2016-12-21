New grant boosts parent involvement, student literacy in three Kent schools
Backed by a $250,000 grant , a group of community organizations in Kent plans to significantly boost the role of parents in three elementary schools, then gauge whether that helps boost student reading scores. Over this school year, the grant will fund a series of workshops to train parents in literacy activities and, especially for immigrant parents, give them help in figuring how to navigate the Kent School District.
