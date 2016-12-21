Conviction thrown out in slaying of Renton young father
A Renton man convicted of murdering another young man at a house party must receive a new trial, a state appeals court ruled Monday. A Renton man convicted of murdering another young man at a house party must receive a new trial, a state appeals court ruled Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC