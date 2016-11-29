Applications for South King County Small Grants accepted starting Dec. 1
Eligible projects must be within the cities of Burien, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, SeaTac, or Tukwila and may be proposed by cities, businesses, community organizations, schools, or neighborhood groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
|Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12)
|Aug '16
|Someone that knows
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|uncle Jed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC