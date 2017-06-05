The Akron Innerbelt's Future Could Be Decided By a Design Charrette
The future of Akron's Innerbelt highway could be determined by a group of the city's artists and designers who are meeting tomorrow. Akron-based architect Craig Thompson is expecting about three-dozen people to brainstorm ideas for the 30 acres that will be available once the roadway downtown is removed over the next few years.
