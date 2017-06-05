Investigations 44 mins ago 5:28 p.m.I...

Investigations 44 mins ago 5:28 p.m.Investigator | Brady Lake cops still patrol despite vote

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Its residents wanted it that way, and last month they voted to disband the tiny town nestled between Kent and Ravenna in Portage County. Brady Lake was founded 90 years ago as a peaceful, resort community of less than one square mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trailer park question Jun 2 Trailer Enthusiast 1
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) May 22 Shemp 2 162
Looking for Lorie (Jun '10) May 21 guest 26
Joe Walsh May 21 Joe Walsh fan 1
Weapons of Destruction band May 21 Anonymous 1
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr '17 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr '17 One who knows 2
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,983 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC