Headtrip Brewery gearing up for late-...

Headtrip Brewery gearing up for late-summer launch

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: The Plain Dealer

One minute Nick Seagle and Tom Mitchell were sipping pints and throwing darts, and the next they decided to open a brewery. The two met at the now-defunct Trailhead Brewery a few miles down the road in the Merriman Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Jun 30 Shiffy Painesville 163
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Jun 22 Buffalo 204
Kent Music Emporium (Oct '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
Trailer park question Jun 2 Trailer Enthusiast 1
Looking for Lorie (Jun '10) May '17 guest 26
Joe Walsh May '17 Joe Walsh fan 1
Weapons of Destruction band May '17 Anonymous 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,887 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC