Shooting near Kent leaves one dead, another wounded

The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident just north of the city of Kent, Ohio that left one man dead and a woman wounded. Investigators say Jayquon Tillman, 18, of Cleveland and Kalin Cheyenne Lee, 20, of Columbus, were shot early Saturday while attending a party at a multi-family home along Route 43, in Franklin Township.

