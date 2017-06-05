Shooting near Kent leaves one dead, another wounded
The Portage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident just north of the city of Kent, Ohio that left one man dead and a woman wounded. Investigators say Jayquon Tillman, 18, of Cleveland and Kalin Cheyenne Lee, 20, of Columbus, were shot early Saturday while attending a party at a multi-family home along Route 43, in Franklin Township.
