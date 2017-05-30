Kent State Marks 47 Years Since The Shootings While Looking Ahead to the 50th Anniversary
The 47th commemoration of the Kent State shootings took place today, with an eye toward how the school will honor the shootings on their 50th anniversary. "On April 30th, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that a massive American-South Vietnamese troop offensive into Cambodia was in progress."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trailer park question
|Fri
|Trailer Enthusiast
|1
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|May 22
|Shemp 2
|162
|Looking for Lorie (Jun '10)
|May 21
|guest
|26
|Joe Walsh
|May 21
|Joe Walsh fan
|1
|Weapons of Destruction band
|May 21
|Anonymous
|1
|Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f...
|Apr '17
|GANGBUSTERS
|3
|Deke Rivers (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|One who knows
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC