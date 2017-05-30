Kent State Marks 47 Years Since The S...

Kent State Marks 47 Years Since The Shootings While Looking Ahead to the 50th Anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The 47th commemoration of the Kent State shootings took place today, with an eye toward how the school will honor the shootings on their 50th anniversary. "On April 30th, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that a massive American-South Vietnamese troop offensive into Cambodia was in progress."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trailer park question Fri Trailer Enthusiast 1
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) May 22 Shemp 2 162
Looking for Lorie (Jun '10) May 21 guest 26
Joe Walsh May 21 Joe Walsh fan 1
Weapons of Destruction band May 21 Anonymous 1
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr '17 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr '17 One who knows 2
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC