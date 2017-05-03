County Council hears Metro Parks update

Plans are in place for the Shady Hollow lodge in Sand Run Metro Park, which was destroyed by a fire in February 2016, to be rebuilt, Summit County Council heard May 1 during a presentation from Lisa King, executive director of Summit Metro Parks. A contractor is on board, King said, to create a wooden structure that is a little bit more contemporary than the log cabin previously in place.

