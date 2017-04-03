With 200-Acre Expansion, Portage Park District Considers Land Uses and Bog Protection
Protecting the Kent bog is one of the benefits the Portage Park District will get in its recent land acquisition. The land was owned by the Carter Jones Lumber Company and includes hills, woods, portions of Plum Creek and more than 50 acres of sphagnum peat bog .
