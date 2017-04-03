West Side Police News & Notes

Former Richfield fire chief Jason Mihalek received a suspended 60-day jail sentence and was fined $500 after pleading guilty March 29 to reduced charges that stemmed from an incident in which he was stopped by police in Kent last fall. Mihalek's attorney Michael Callahan said his client pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless operation in Portage County Municipal Court.

