Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Police: Shopli...

Trending Now 1 HRS Ago Police: Shoplifter calls 911 when caught in store after hours

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr 8 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr 2 One who knows 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar 29 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar 27 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar '17 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC