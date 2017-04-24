Shuffle: Akron Band Relaxer Sells Ped...

Shuffle: Akron Band Relaxer Sells Pedals By Day, Rocks Out By Night

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

An Akron band that mixes business with its psychadelic prog rock is getting ready to release a new album next month. Relaxer is a four-piece group made up of musicians who have been in different bands in the Akron area since the 1990's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr 8 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr 2 One who knows 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar 29 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar '17 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar '17 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar '17 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC