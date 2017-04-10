Record 189 overdoses in March Trumbul...

Record 189 overdoses in March Trumbull County

In Trumbull County during March, a record number of anti-opiate abuse events were held in Girard, North Mar Church in Warren, and Kent, yet there were a record 189 overdoses in Trumbull. Trumbull's Executive Director for Mental Health and Recovery April Caraway said, "We had 189 overdoses, of those 26 died.

