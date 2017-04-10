Record 189 overdoses in March Trumbull County
In Trumbull County during March, a record number of anti-opiate abuse events were held in Girard, North Mar Church in Warren, and Kent, yet there were a record 189 overdoses in Trumbull. Trumbull's Executive Director for Mental Health and Recovery April Caraway said, "We had 189 overdoses, of those 26 died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f...
|Apr 8
|GANGBUSTERS
|3
|Deke Rivers (Jan '12)
|Apr 2
|One who knows
|2
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Mar 29
|Shemp
|161
|Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07)
|Mar 27
|Sal The Barber
|56
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Congrats to KSU Flashes
|Mar '17
|classmate
|1
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC