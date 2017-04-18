KSU professor digs into teaching inno...

KSU professor digs into teaching innovative research skills in archaeology

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Ohio.com

Archaeology Ph.D. student Michelle Bebber demonstrates using the pottery wheel in Lowry Hall at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. University of Akron and Kent State University received funding from Ohio History Connection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr 8 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr 2 One who knows 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar 29 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar 27 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar '17 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC