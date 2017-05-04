Kent State's May 4 commemoration includes planning for 50th anniversary
KSU seeks landmark status for May 4 site ksu Trustees want U.S. designation in 2020, 50th anniversary of campus shootings from A1 A memorial for those killed on May 4, 1970 at Kent State University's Prentice Hall parking lot, where the shootings occurred. The lot, and the rest of the 17.24-acre shooting site has been named a National Historic Landmark.
