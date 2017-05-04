Kent State's May 4 commemoration incl...

Kent State's May 4 commemoration includes planning for 50th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Cleveland.com

KSU seeks landmark status for May 4 site ksu Trustees want U.S. designation in 2020, 50th anniversary of campus shootings from A1 A memorial for those killed on May 4, 1970 at Kent State University's Prentice Hall parking lot, where the shootings occurred. The lot, and the rest of the 17.24-acre shooting site has been named a National Historic Landmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr 8 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr '17 One who knows 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar '17 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar '17 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar '17 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar '17 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC